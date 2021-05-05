Knox County Board of Education to discuss school security Wednesday evening

Board members are set to discuss a resolution to review the districts agreement with law enforcement and local government.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education will meet Wednesday to discuss school security protocols.

The main topic of discussion: creating a new task force focused on school safety.

The goal includes reviewing the role of officers in schools and other safety protocols in place.

Board members are set to discuss a resolution to review the districts agreement with law enforcement and local government.

Knox County Schools has partnered with Knoxville Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office since 1999.

Their plan calls for creating first, a subcommittee of three school board members to insure this process is public.

It would select students, parents, teachers, administrators, community groups, and law enforcement officers from the city and county.

It also would also set aside 50-thousand dollars to use on reaching out to experts on school security.

District 3 Board of Education member, Daniel Watson, drafted the resolution to involve more stakeholders in the community, "I think specifically when we talk about safety and security in our schools, we need a platform that can bring the community to the table."

District 1 Representative, Evetty Satterfield, is a co-sponsor of the resolution.

Watson continued, "So my resolution is not about making changes in the MOA. Its simply to outline a very special process to engage the community in a meaningful way."

Watson said the current Memorandum of Agreement, or MOA, with law enforcement and local government was approved in 2019.

He said that process took a year.

According to Watson, current and previous MOA's have never been a community involved process. He's hoping the board will vote to change that.

Watson said, "I think the timing is right. Chief Gus Paidousis who is the head of security for Knox County Schools has publicly announced his retirement, which will happen in June. I think with the next hire, whoever that will be, they should have a say in this agreement."

You can share you thoughts today on the resolution. The meeting on Wednesday will be held at the City-County Building at 5pm.