KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December, the Knox County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing Governor Bill Lee's School Voucher program.

Board member Virginia Babb said that decision has not changed.

"I am very much against it, I'm against it as a parent, as a citizen of Knox County and as a member of the School Board," Babb said.

In mid-April, members of the board made their way to Nashville to express some of those concerns to the governor.

"He let us speak and get our points out there," she said.

Babb and others said while they were able to put a lot on the table, the meeting did not change their minds.

The latest proposed amendment to the bill would essentially give qualifying families living in designated districts up to $7,500 in exchange for the student not attending a public school.

Board member Patti Bounds said this is an area she takes issue with.

"We're already facing a huge deficit in Knox County because of the BEP funding and this will only increase the loss of revenue to Knox County Schools," Bounds said.

According to the amendment, the state would give the school district a partial reimbursement to cover the costs. But Babb said she's not sure how that will work.

"Nobody knows if there's gonna be that kind of money," she said.

After passing in the House Finance Committee, the proposal is headed to the state House floor next week and it could also make its way to the state Senate Finance Committee as well.

Both board members agree, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to see children do well and they hope whatever comes next will lead to that conclusion.

"I really think it is a community effort and I think 'it takes a village' is a really applicable statement," Babb said.

