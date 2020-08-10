Knox County Board of Education votes to restore furlough days for employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Educators in Knox County Schools may get back days of work they were set to lose in a furlough after the board of education met Wednesday night.
The board approved a memorandum to restore five workdays for all 12-month employees in the district. The days were originally written into the 2021 fiscal budget as a furlough, during which educators would not appear at work and would not be paid.
Superintendent Bob Thomas said that the furlough days would have equated to around a 2 percent salary decrease for employees.
"I know there are a lot of Knox County educators who cried today because you said, 'thank you,' to them," said Tanya Coats, the Knox County Education Association president.
Officials said that the furloughs would have impacted more than 370 Knox County employees.