Knox County Board of Education votes to restore furlough days for employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Educators in Knox County Schools may get back days of work they were set to lose in a furlough after the board of education met Wednesday night.

The board approved a memorandum to restore five workdays for all 12-month employees in the district. The days were originally written into the 2021 fiscal budget as a furlough, during which educators would not appear at work and would not be paid.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said that the furlough days would have equated to around a 2 percent salary decrease for employees.

"I know there are a lot of Knox County educators who cried today because you said, 'thank you,' to them," said Tanya Coats, the Knox County Education Association president.