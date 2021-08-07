Enhanced school zone enforcement in Knox County begins August 9

KCS said motorists should be aware of laws regarding school buses that are loading or unloading students and school zone speed limits.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — With Knox County students returning to school on Monday, Aug. 9, the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office will have enhanced enforcement of school-zone traffic laws for several days.

Officers will be patrolling school zones during drop-off and dismissal to prevent speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving, and to look out for drivers who fail to stop for school buses, according to a release from Knox County Schools.

“Traffic safety around our school buildings is an essential part of protecting our students and employees,” said Jason Periard, Chief of the KCS Security Division. “I am grateful for the work of our law enforcement partners to make sure that motorists are driving safely and obeying all applicable traffic laws.”

“It’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to bus safety,” said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas. “Make sure to look out for buses that are picking up or dropping off students, and remember that students may not be paying attention to their surroundings.”

As the new year begins, motorists should also remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect.