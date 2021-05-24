Knox County fifth-graders mark pandemic with time capsule burial

The Amherst Elementary School students put in masks and other items associated with the virus response.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Northwest Knox County fifth-grade class is marking the past year and a half by burying a time capsule.

The Amherst Elementary School students filled the capsule with things that represented school during the pandemic that struck in early 2020. They put in masks, a face shield, a copy of the school procedures and policies and other things students chose to include.

"It's history in the making. We've been talking about that all year long with everything going on in the country. They are excited to be a part of history. We've talked about that over and over. They know they are making history and it really excites them," said fifth-grade teacher Sherry Friedman.

The plan is to unearth and open the time capsule in 25 years.

Those fifth-graders now will move on to middle school. They'll be in their mid 30s when it's time to open the time capsule.