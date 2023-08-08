Knox County heads back to school

Today marks the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for Knox County students.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in Knox Co return back to class on Tuesday, August 8.

The new elementary school, Mill Creek Elementary in Northwest Knox County opens for the first time to students for a half day.

KCS said the school will open as a kindergarten through 2nd-grade school for the 2023-24 school year, and kids rising to grades 3, 4 and 5 will remain at their current school.

"As with many projects across the country, our contractor has faced construction delays due to materials and labor challenges,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Rysewyk said. “While we are disappointed that Mill Creek Elementary won’t be ready for all its students, we are excited to welcome rising kindergartner, 1st, and 2nd graders to this new school in August.”