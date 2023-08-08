Knox County heads back to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in Knox Co return back to class on Tuesday, August 8.
The new elementary school, Mill Creek Elementary in Northwest Knox County opens for the first time to students for a half day.
KCS said the school will open as a kindergarten through 2nd-grade school for the 2023-24 school year, and kids rising to grades 3, 4 and 5 will remain at their current school.
"As with many projects across the country, our contractor has faced construction delays due to materials and labor challenges,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Rysewyk said. “While we are disappointed that Mill Creek Elementary won’t be ready for all its students, we are excited to welcome rising kindergartner, 1st, and 2nd graders to this new school in August.”
KCS said Mill Creek Elementary will fully open as a K-5 school the following year. The school system said, even if the school building is finished by the middle of the next school year, it will still have to wait until 2024-25 to move the remaining grades in because it would need to hire new staff and drivers.