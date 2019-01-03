KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since the final days of January, Knox County schoolchildren have had seven days off for sickness, cold weather or storms.

Some schools that were closed for an extra two days this week have used nine of their built-in days for school cancellations.

Friday morning, for the first time this week, all the schools in the county will be open, albeit on a one-hour delay.

RELATED: All Knox Co. Schools to be open 1 hour late on Friday

"Getting our students back in school is a high priority, top priority," Superintendent Bob Thomas said.

But as students return to class there are questions about why some schools stayed closed for an extra two days this week while the rest of the district remained open.

The superintendent says it was an unprecedented decision to close some schools and not others, but road closures because of flooding made it unsafe for them to be open.

"The safer thing to do was to close those schools and to allow the water to recede," he said.

And while most of the roads are now passable, Thomas says there are still some closures that have changed school bus routes.

If the district has to use more days off, it could have to make up the days later this year--or ask the state for an exemption.

"There might be the possibility of asking the state for a waiver, again based on the major weather event that we've been dealing with in the past few days," Thomas said.

If the district gets a waiver, it wouldn't have to add extra days to the calendar. But Thomas is hoping it won't come to that and right now he's focusing on getting kids back in class on Friday.

"We're asking for folks to be patient because we know it's going to be some congestion around our schools and that sort of thing but important for us and for me too is to try to get our students back in school," he said.