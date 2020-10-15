Knox County, Ky. students learn fashion design by making masks

Students in Lynn Camp Schools learned about fashion design by making face coverings in one of their classes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Lynn Camp High School don't only break out notebooks and pencils when they arrive to class. They also take out sewing supplies, cloth and bands to make face masks.

Jodie Carnes, a teacher at the school, had the idea to teach students about fashion design by showing them how to make masks, after making masks for her friends working at medical facilities. She used funds from the Promise Neighborhood grant to buy supplies and start teaching students how to make masks.

She said the project could help schools in the district by making sure students had masks that would fit their face. Some students were having issues with wearing glasses and masks at the same time, and other students' masks were too big, she said during a video about the project.

"We started during the summer and started making them. When we finished we went to elementary school and handed them out. I think all the kids loved them," one student said during a video about the class.

The masks clamp down on people's noses but don't have rough edges that could harm students. They're also designed to fit the shape of a person's face, Carnes said during a video about the project.

Lynn Camp High School's mascot handed them out to the younger students — a wildcat. The mascot also wore a mask while handing out the face coverings made by high school students.