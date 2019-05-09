The city of Knoxville and Knox County are working on a plan to swap land in order to build the new Lonsdale Elementary School.

The plan to trade Lonsdale Park and Sam. E Hill Primary School to build the new school was discussed at Wednesday's Knox County Board of Education meeting.

Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs' office said they wanted to lead the construction process, saying the county will help pay for some of the debt on the property.

Mayor Jacobs had pledged $800,000 to support building plans and pay off debt on the Lonsdale school in his first budget. The budget also included funding to build two other elementary schools in the coming years-- Adrian Burnett Elementary and a new school in Northwest Knox County.

The city and county are in the process of developing a memorandum of agreement so the board can put together a plan for the county taking on management of the Lonsdale property.

Education leaders said they hope to have a plan drawn up by October that will be presented to Mayor Jacobs and Knoxville mayor Madeline Rogero.

