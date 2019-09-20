KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the deadline less than three months away, tnAchieves needs an additional 5,000 volunteer mentors across the state to support TN Promise applicants from the Class of 2020. Locally, Knox County still needs 257 mentors to meet student demand.

Mentors spend one hour a month assisting students as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential.

“The financial support that TN Promise provides students is critical, but we know that the support from a local mentor is equally important to student success,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, tnAchieves Executive Director. “TN Promise students are graduating at a rate 21 percentage points higher than their non-TN Promise peers at the same institutions. The guidance and encouragement students receive from a mentor cannot be understated – they are the difference maker for many of our TN Promise students.”

RELATED: TN Promise needs 9,000 mentors for Class of 2020

TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows every graduating high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college, as well as several universities, tuition free with mentor support. Many of the students that apply for the scholarship will be the first in their family to attend college and mentors work with students to overcome barriers that previously prevented students from accessing higher education.

“We understand that navigating the college-going process can be very challenging,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships, Graham Thomas. “Mentors serve as a resource for students and their families in a process that may contain many unknowns. Understanding that someone is available to answer questions and walk this journey with them can be very impactful for students.”

RELATED: Tennessee Promise students give back to communities

Other counties in East Tennessee also need additional mentors:

Anderson County needs 60

Blount County needs 92

Campbell County needs 29

Claiborne County needs 20

Grainger County needs 19

Hamblen County needs 53

Jefferson County needs 25

Loudon County needs 38

Morgan County needs 20

Roane County needs 24

Sevier County needs 73

Union County needs 15

Potential mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one hour training.

For more information or to apply, you can visit tnachieves.org or contact tnAchieves Deputy Director of Outreach Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306 or graham@tnachieves.org.