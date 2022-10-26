Knox Co. Board of Education to discuss charter schools, new elementary school zoning

Education leaders will discuss how to zone students for a new school in northwest Knox County, and how to train charter school authorizers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will meet to discuss two specific topics: charter school authorizer training and a new school zone for an upcoming elementary school.

The new elementary school will be in northwest Knox County and is meant to relieve overcrowding in Ball Camp Elementary, Karns Elementary and Hardin Valley Elementary schools. They said two of those schools had enrollment numbers past their capacity in September 2022.

They said Karns has a capacity of 1,200 but enrolled 1,208 students in September 2022. They said Hardin Valley Elementary has the same capacity, but enrolled 1,407 students.

The new school will be able to accommodate around 1,200 students, according to the presentation planned for Wednesday.

The proposed school zone for the new schools would include areas like Coward Mill Road, Hardin Farms, areas along Schaeffer Road, Hunters Knoll, Berry Hill Drive and Burchfield S. Drive.

The board is expected to discuss whether they should remove Hayden Hills from the new school zone. They expect around 10% of students from Hayden Hills would be zoned from Hardin Valley to the new elementary school.

They are also expected to discuss whether to expand the grandfather clause, which would allow rising fifth graders to remain in their current school despite living in the new school zone. They are also expected to discuss whether they should expand the proposed school zone to include more Hardin Valley Elementary students.

The new school is expected to be open in fall 2023. After the proposed zone is established, the board will need to decide on a name for the school, a mascot, its colors, staffing, as well as budgeting and purchasing of furniture and equipment.

The board is also expected to discuss charter school authorizer training. The training would give a person or group the ability to decide on who can start a new charter school in the area, set academic standards, and oversee charter school performance.

A charter school authorizer is also usually the person that decides whether a school should remain open or close at the end of its contract. In Tennessee, that person also reports information annually about the school's progress toward goals.

Charter schools have been controversial, especially after a new state funding formula for schools was passed. Opponents were concerned charter schools would get funding from the state the same way public schools do, despite not following the exact same principles.

According to Wednesday's presentation, charter schools will get funding from the state through the formula. They will also get an additional "direct-funding allocation" from the state.

They operate semi-independently and follow the terms of a contract, unlike public schools which follow state guidance and policies. While they may not establish criteria for enrollment and can't charge admission or tuition, they can modify the lessons they teach and the materials they use compared to public schools.

For example, Hillsdale College almost established charter schools in the state after Governor Bill Lee invited them. The school pulled out after controversy from its president saying teachers were taught "in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges."

Its "1776 Curriculum" was also condemned for placing less emphasis on the role of racism in American history. The curriculum was inspired by former President Donald Trump's "1776 Commission" as a response to the NYTimes' 1619 Project, which focuses on the history of slavery.

Charter schools are still held to the same testing requirements as school districts. Authorizers collect applications from schools and the local board of education must either approve or deny it. If denied, the school can submit an amended application 30 days later. If it is denied after that, the school can appeal to the state Public Charter School Commission.