The Knox County Board of Education has voted 5-4 not to create a formal policy regarding religious release time in schools, also known as 'Bible release time.'

Under Tennessee code 49-2-130, local school boards are allowed to adopt a policy that excuses a student from school to attend a "released time course in religious moral instruction for up to one class period during each school week."

The school board said that it not creating a policy does not change this law or Supreme Court decisions in favor of parents having that choice.

The pilot program was only being offered at Sterchi Elementary School as part of a pilot study. It allowed children to leave class to go to one hour of Bible instructional time as long as they had parental consent.

While many voiced their support for such a program, many others -- particularly teachers -- were against formal adoption, raising issues about the logistics of the school system supporting it formally in a way that disrupted class time.

RELATED: Parents voice concerns over Bible release program in Knox County

The law maintains the program is required to be conducted off public school property, which educators and others said took away more time than the designated hour to transport kids to and from the religious study sites.

Teachers at the meeting also voiced concerns that support of the program would further eat away at the time they had with their students.

Board member Jennifer Owen from District 2 said the issue wasn't about the program, but creating the policy itself -- saying it is not a good fit for Knox County logistically because of the time it potentially takes away from school studies.

"When we put our hand on a Bible and took an oath... our oath was not to what was written in the Bible. The oath was to God to manage the education in our public school system," Owen said.

Board members against creating the policy said it was not essential for the program to actually take place and encouraged parents to exercise their rights.

"You don't need permission or a formal policy to do that. If we are supporting parents' rights, we should leave things as they are and not restrict them," one member said.