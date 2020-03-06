Knox County School considering three different reopening strategies for Fall 2020

On Monday, parents were sent a survey with three different reopening strategies, which the school system's opening task force will review.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County School system is considering three different scenarios which will play out for students to return back to school in the fall.

On Monday, parents were sent a survey with three different reopening strategies - back in the building, more distance learning, or a blend of both.

The school system's opening task force will then review the responses of those surveys later this month.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said there is no cut off date in terms of when they will make their ultimate decision. However, he told 10News officials will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 throughout the month of June. That time period will likely influence the school's ultimate reopening plan.