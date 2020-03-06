Knox County School considering three different reopening strategies for Fall 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County School system is considering three different scenarios which will play out for students to return back to school in the fall.
On Monday, parents were sent a survey with three different reopening strategies - back in the building, more distance learning, or a blend of both.
The school system's opening task force will then review the responses of those surveys later this month.
Superintendent Bob Thomas said there is no cut off date in terms of when they will make their ultimate decision. However, he told 10News officials will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 throughout the month of June. That time period will likely influence the school's ultimate reopening plan.
KCS is talking with the Knox County Health Department, and also taking a look at what other systems are doing as they consider how to reopen. Thomas said while officials are still waiting for more guidance from the state, next year certainly will not look anything like previous years.
