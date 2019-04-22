Knox County Schools has released its proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which would include a more than $21 million increase from the current year.

The school system has drafted up a $506 million budget proposal, a 4.4 percent increase from the previous year.

The budget sets aside $16.1 million to increase salaries for teachers and staff.

"This budget includes an amount equivalent to a 3.5 percent base salary increase for certified and classified staff, as well as eligible step increases. The proposed increase would be the largest given in more than a decade," KCS said in the release.

Another $4.6 million would go to provide resources for academically at-risk schools and literacy support, and $5.2 million would pay for more staff for critical student needs such as English-language learners, special education teachers and school nurses.

$3.3 million would go to budgetary savings.

The school system also highlighted its proposed five-year capital budget, which would address three new elementary schools for Adrian Burnett Elementary, Lonsdale Elementary, and Northwest Knox County.

“We have worked to develop a thoughtful and balanced budget that includes key investments aligned with the district’s goals and objectives and represents the type of strong fiscal management that is expected of us as referenced in our Strategic Plan,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “We believe this budget builds on our commitment to provide the best educational opportunities possible for all students.”

The budget will need to be approved by the Knox County Commission. KCS will be presenting the budget at its upcoming April Board of Education meeting.