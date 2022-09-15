Knox Co. Schools starts annual coupon book fundraiser with theme celebrating 'The Great Outdoors'

The theme of this year's coupon book fundraiser is "Explore the Great Outdoors." It will run through Oct. 3, and coupon books cost $10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools announced the start of its annual coupon book fundraiser. This year's theme is "Explore the Great Outdoors" and includes coupons for many of East Tennessee's favorite restaurants, shops and locations.

Coupon books cost $10 and Superintendent John Rysewyk said the campaign is one of the school district's largest fundraisers. He said money raised through the campaign goes to things like technology for individual schools, or playground equipment so children can enjoy their time during recess.

The Knox County Schools Coupon Book program was established in 1989 as a way to provide discretionary funds for schools to meet unique needs identified by parents and teachers. Since then, it has grown into an annual tradition.