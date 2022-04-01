Multiple KCS bus routes delayed until further notice

The delays come after wintery weather and a shortage of bus drivers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some students might have to wait for the school bus a little longer.

Knox County Schools is reporting a delay in multiple bus routes.

Here's the latest for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Bus 48 is running 20 minutes late for Inskip Elementary and 25 minutes late for Gresham Middle until Friday, Jan. 7.

Bus 80 for West Valley Middle & Bearden High will be covered by bus 434. It is running 25 to 30 minutes late until further notice.

Bus 88 covered by bus 111 for Gresham Middle is running 40 minutes late until Friday, Jan. 7.

Bus 88 for Central High School is being covered by bus 137 and is 20 minutes late until Friday, Jan. 7.

Bus 102 is being covered by bus 119 for South Doyle Middle and is running 50 to 60 minutes late.

Bus 104 for Hardin Valley Middle/Academy is being covered by bus 10 and is running 30 minutes late until further notice.

Bus 202 for both Rocky Hill Elementary and West Valley Middle is running 30 minutes late for both routes until further notice.

Bus 326 is being covered by bus 188 for both Whittle Springs Middle and Fulton High. It is running 45 minutes late until Friday, Jan. 7.

There is a list of buses that will be covered by other busses or delayed until further notice in the mornings despite any weather conditions. You can find that list here.

In addition, some bus delays have already been put into place for bus routes this afternoon. Some delays are just for this afternoon and some delays are until further notice.