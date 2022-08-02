Knox County Schools celebrates hardworking teachers during 'Teacher of the Year' banquet

Nearly 200 teachers received an award, after teaching through a pandemic and staying strong despite grueling challenges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teaching is not an easy job, but teaching during a pandemic with entirely new demands is even harder. Somehow though, Knox County teachers persevered and stayed strong this year.

So, Knox County Schools celebrated them during the 'Teacher of the Year' banquet. There, around 200 teachers received awards for their work during the year and for taking on the challenges that the last year has brought them.

"It's just so important to keep showing up, and doing our best, and working hard no matter the challenges we face," said one teacher. "So, it's good to be appreciated, that someone understands it and gives you an award for it."

Two teachers at the banquet said they were surprised to be nominated for the award. Both work at Carter Elementary School — Mary Irons and Rick Larson. They have almost 30 years of experience between them.

"The students are super sweet, and we also have a very supportive community," said Irons.

We were so excited to celebrate our district’s amazing educators at tonight’s Teacher of the Year banquet, presented by FirstBank! Congratulations to each of the winners, you make us proud every day! pic.twitter.com/pin5fmGTG2 — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) February 9, 2022

The banquet was presented by FirstBank with other sponsors including Food City, Dollywood and UT Federal Credit Union. Superintendent Bob Thomas and other officials spoke during the event, congratulating the teachers on all they accomplished.