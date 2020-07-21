Knox County Schools Chromebook insurance information released

Families will need to pay $30 for insurance before Sept. 30 if they want insurance, unless they participate in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools released information about its insurance program covering school-issued Chromebooks for the 2021-2021 school year Tuesday.

Parents who are not part of the district's Free and Reduced Lunch Program will need to pay a $30 non-refundable fee before Sept. 30 if they want insurance. Families that are part of the program may forgo the fee but will still need to comply with the requirements for claims.

The insurance program covers accidental damage such as drops and liquid damage. It also covers theft, fire, electrical surge and natural disaster damage, according to a form from the district.

Chromebooks will not be covered if any damage is caused by negligent or intentional actions, such as attempting to remove built-in system protections, according to officials. It also does not cover families if the power adapter is lost or damaged. They said replacing it will cost $25.

The Chromebooks will be distributed as part of a 1:1 plan by Knox County Schools to make devices available for every student, grades K-12. The initiative was funded with money from the federal CARES Act.

Registration forms to receive a Chromebook are available online. They will also be available in schools starting July 24. They require a student number to complete.