Knox County Schools discusses 3rd-grade advancement policy, several other changes

Starting in 2022, students would need to be at least "on track" on the ELA portion of the year's TCAP tests, if the new policy is approved.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools met for a work session on Wednesday, where they discussed proposals on many routine policy changes. No changes were actually made at the meeting since it was a work session. Board members will vote on the changes during their next meeting on Dec. 8.

One of the most significant changes includes possible changes in how students advance past the third grade. The Tennessee legislature previously passed a law requiring the changes, the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.

To advance past that grade, students must score at least "on track" on the English language arts portion of the end-of-year TCAP tests. If they do not meet that benchmark, they would need to stay in the third grade until one of three actions are taken.

The student would need to meet the benchmark on a retest, or they would need to attend a learning loss bridge camp. At this camp, they would need to have at least a 90% attendance rate and demonstrate growth on the test at the end of the camp.

They could also agree to participate in the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps during the fourth grade.

Students who do not meet the "on track" benchmark can also advance to the fourth grade if they are getting lessons to learn English as a second language, if they were previously retained in any of the previous grades, or if the student takes a retest before the start of the next year and meets the benchmark on it.

If the new policy is passed, schools will also need to identify students who may be at risk of staying in the third grade by February 1, 2023. Knox County Schools identified seven factors to identify students which include their previous performance, the likelihood of success with more difficult material, their attendance record and their "social and emotional maturity."

If a student is identified as being at risk for staying in third grade, the school will notify their parent or guardian within 15 days and develop a plan to help the student.

Several other routine policy changes were also proposed. One proposal would specify that children determined to be homeless cannot be denied admission to a school due to not being able to provide a record of undergoing a physical.

The School Health Services program would also be expanded to include specific expectations for Individual Health Plans including emergency care procedures, a nursing assessment, orders from a physician and parental authorization.

A proposal would specify that deliberately interrupting services would be an unacceptable use of the school system's computer network.

Board members also discussed getting Rocky Hill Elementary School a new digital sign using funds from the school. They also discussed what their 2022 legislative priorities would be and planned to continue discussing those priorities later.