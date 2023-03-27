Knox Co. Schools employee placed on administrative leave after video shows him saying racial slurs

The video showed a man using racial slurs while speaking with students in a classroom.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said Monday that an employee was placed on administrative leave after a video was shared showing a man in a classroom using racial slurs while speaking with students.

Two videos were shared of the incident. In one video, the camera is aimed at a ceiling while recording audio of the conversation in the classroom — not showing the faces of anyone involved. It records the teacher using several racial slurs while students emphasize that the words are derogatory.

The other video is brief but shows the teacher using racial slurs several times.

KCS released a statement about the videos. It is available below.