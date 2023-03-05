KCS to consider agreement with nonprofit to provide free summer programming, ordinance changes

The agreement would be with East Tennessee Freedom Schools, and KCS said it would reduce summer learning costs and help further students' education.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools will meet for their regular meeting. They have a long list of agenda items ahead of them.

It includes a proposal to spend around $180,000 on food for non-area eligible summer learning sites, and several changes to the school district's ordinances. They will consider whether to work with a nonprofit to provide free summer programming, and whether to spend around $3.9 million in federal ESSER funds to renovate Lincoln Park Center for the Newcomer Academy.

Additional information about different proposals is available below.

Knox County Schools will consider whether to spend $3.9 million in federal money to renovate Lincoln Park Center for a new "Newcomer Academy." The contract would be with King Construction and would include work like plaster repair and brick masonry repair. The contract also includes work to replace plywood roofing, and reporting brick masonry.

Knox County Schools will also consider whether to approve a contract with IC System, Inc. for collection services on unpaid student meal accounts. The contract would last from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024. It could also be extended for four additional years.

According to the contract, the company has provided services in Knox County since 2017. They said IC System, Inc. has also worked with municipalities like the city of Bruceton and utilities like Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

They proposed a 21.5% contingency fee for all payments realized. First, the company would divide the debts with a distinct plan "for the frequency of calls and letters." They also said they would conduct data scrubs for additional contact information, and before an "intensive collection stage" that includes a series of calls, letters and skip tracing.

Knox County Schools will consider whether to sign an agreement with East Tennessee Freedom Schools to provide free summer programming. The agreement can be extended for four years if approved.

The Memorandum of Understanding says that it is a "non-profit organization that offers no-cost summer programming that leverages literacy with a diverse community of children to reduce summer learning loss, increase their love of learning, and develop thoughtful and engaged citizens one neighborhood at a time."

The nonprofit would implement summer learning at Green Magnet Academy, Sarah Moore Greene Magnet School, Spring Hill Elementary School, and other schools. They will provide a site coordinator during summer programming as well as trained staff who will use a curriculum from the Children's Defense Fund. Staff would also provide STEM, financial literacy, fitness, music, self-care other lessons along with field trips and family engagement workshops.

The Children's Defense Fund is a nonprofit that aims to make sure children have stable homes, quality health care, nutritious food, good schools, safe neighborhoods and access to resources.

"The CDF Freedom Schools program provides summer and after-school enrichment through a research-based and multicultural program model that supports K-12 scholars and their families through five essential components: high-quality academic and character-building enrichment; parent and family involvement; civic engagement and social action; intergenerational servant leadership development; and nutrition, health and mental health," they say on their website.

The program would enroll rising first graders through third graders, fifth graders, and fourth graders who were not required to go to summer school due to their state test scores.

The program would also provide breakfast, lunch and a snack.

There would be no compensation for either KCS or East Tennessee Freedom Schools.

Ordinance Changes

Changes to worker's compensation policies: KCS leaders will consider whether to make changes to their worker's compensation policies. The changes would create "temporary work" for workers injured in their regular job and are determined by a physician to be able to complete other kinds of work. If the worker refuses transitional work, they would not be eligible for temporary total disability benefits beyond the "transitional work" offer.

Changes to days required in employee contracts: KCS proposed changes to their "Compensation Guides and Contracts for Professional Personnel" ordinance. Contracts would require 177 student instructional days and three other working days. They would also require four scheduled administrative days, two unscheduled in-service days, a day of unscheduled parent-teacher contact hours, six scheduled in-service day and ten vacation days.

Changes to sick and bereavement leave policy: KCS leaders proposed changing their sick leave policy, giving teachers a sick day for every 19 days they work, for a maximum of 13 days. Previously, the policy said that the days "shall accumulate for an unlimited number of days." The new policy also says "sick leave is accumulated on an unlimited basis."