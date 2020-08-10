Knox County Schools gauging students' internet availability with new survey

KCS says the survey will help its partners support families in need of assistance with internet access.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is asking for parents to complete a short online survey in order to find out which families need help accessing the internet ahead of the spring semester.

Families with children attending a school within the Knox County School District can answer the survey at this link.

KCS said the survey will help it and its partners support families struggling with reliable internet access in order to provide them assistance so they can participate in virtual classes.

Last week, KCS announced it would continue offering both in-person and virtual learning options to students.

Families that want to switch their learning model – from virtual to in-person instruction, or from in-person to virtual – must do so between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6.

Families will be able to change their learning model using an online form.