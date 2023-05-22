KCS to hire 18 more Pre-K teachers, expanding early education access and improving reading

According to the Knox County Schools budget, it would cost around $4 million to hire the new teachers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is planning to hire 18 more Pre-K teachers, meant to expand families' access to early education and improve reading rates in the long term.

"Access to preschool is a high indicator of children's success," said Beth Lackey, an early-childhood supervisor at KCS. "(It's) a real focus for us to place our classrooms in schools where we know those children might need some extra support, or in areas where families may not have access to early care."

She said that the earlier a student is inside a classroom environment, interacting with other children and acclimating to learning, the more set up they will be for success in the long term.

"So that the first time they walk into school, they're not five and they've had a little experience, which builds their confidence, which is a huge piece," she said.

Test scores from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program revealed that around 1,600 third-grade students in Knox County Schools did not meet expectations in the English Langauge Arts section of the exam. A law now in effect puts those students at risk of being held back in the third grade.

"We know that our state is very invested in our children being able to read on grade level at third grade, and we know that these early literacy experiences support that growth of literacy throughout a child's school career," said Lackey.