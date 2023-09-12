KCS kicks off coupon book campaign, increases price

The coupon books will cost $20, however, each coupon can now essentially be used twice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced that its annual coupon book campaign will feature some changes this year.

The coupon books will increase in price, however, each coupon can now essentially be used twice.

The coupon books will now cost $20 and include a new mobile app. Each book will include a unique code that allows customers to access most of the same coupons on their phones.

For each book purchased, a customer in most cases will be able to use two coupons—the digital coupon from their app and the print coupon from their book.

KCS said they expect the price change to provide a significant increase in funding to district schools.

Schools will keep 75% of the profit ($15 per book). The remaining dollars will go toward KCS district initiatives, including:

Equity disbursements for low-capacity schools

Funding for printing and incentives

The fundraiser kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14.