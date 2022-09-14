District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts

State performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report.

Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on data from the Tennessee Department of Education. The latest round of TCAP scores reflects spring 2022 and fall 2021 exams in English, math, science, and social studies.

District leaders said they think most of the decrease in grade scores is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data shows that English and math were the subjects where students struggled the most. Dr.Rysewyck said while educators work hard to ensure students succeed academically, parents and guardians also need to help their children.

“I just want to say for the community, the work we need to do will be hard ahead. It is not an easy path, it is not an easy road, it is not a quick fix," he said "We are in the bottom 5% of districts across the state. That's not acceptable for us in Knox County."

Overall, Knox County as a district was rated "in need of improvement." In 2019, before the COIVID-19 pandemic, the district was considered "satisfactory."

"We've gone through disruptions to learning, everything that's come with COVID to the pandemic," said Rysewyck.

District leaders also said that now, making improvements to the district's scores is one of their biggest priorities.