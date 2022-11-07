KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade

The controversial state law could require some students to repeat the third grade if they don't score well on a standardized test.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options.

Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.

Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be "below expectations" on the statewide TCAP exam. If they approach or are below expectations on the English and Language Arts exam in third grade, they may end up needing to stay in the same grade.

"I don't know what that looks like. It would be really sad to know that you are going to have 60% of your students not move on," said Candace Bannister, a former Knox County teacher.

Knox County Schools leaders plan to propose a resolution asking state lawmakers to amend the law. Teachers and parents at a gathering opposing the law Monday said students should be evaluated based on their overall performance, instead of a single test.

"It's not a fair indication of what any third-grader can do. It's not a fair indication of what they've learned throughout the year," said Lissa Mcleod, a parent of a third-grader. "I feel like, as a parent, I ought to be in the room having a conversation with whoever is making that decision about my child."

Supporters of the law said it is meant to address a possible gap in learning affecting children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Which bothers me, as a teacher, because our children didn't lose what they've learned. They lost opportunities to learn in the spring of 2020 due to a pandemic," said Bannister. "It should be based on that child's individual needs. It's not, 'Here's a blanket and we're going to throw it over and cover everybody with it.'"

Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville) voted in favor of the law during a special session in Nashville. Now, he said he is supporting Knox County Schools' resolution to change it.

"I'm really for giving a lot more autonomy to the local school board," he said. "That's where it really should rest."

Katherine Bike, a KCS board member, prepared the resolution. In it, she cites findings from the National Association of School Psychologies that say retention laws like it can have harmful effects on students with disabilities, and on at-risk students.

"Anything that's going to affect her self-esteem is just heart-breaking to me," said Tim Buss, another parent who attended in support of the resolution.