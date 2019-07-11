KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As of 2017, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 19 in Tennessee, that's according to Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

Those numbers are part of the reason the Knox County Board of Education is looking to add a new layer of safety to their student suicide prevention policy. It's something that hasn't been updated since 2017.

The current student suicide prevention policy in place at Knox County Schools focuses on prevention, intervention and postvention. The updated policy includes a new team to give students and faculty more support than ever before.

"We want our kids to feel safe. We want them to always feel like they have someone they can turn to," said school board member Terry Hill.

Data released earlier this year shows a more than 24% increase in child suicide deaths from ages 10 to 17. Officials say it's alarming data, but shows a crucial need for increasing awareness and training in Tennessee.

"We want our schools to be a place where students can voice concerns if they're not feeling well," said Hill.

KCS is tackling this task by implementing ACT, an assessment and care team for suicide prevention.

"This is creating another layer to again offer more guidance for our kids and faculty if the need arises," she said.

In 2017, more than 21% of high school students said they considered suicide. 11% said they attempted.

RELATED: Mental Health 101 offering Knox County students tools to fight stigma

School board member terry hill says the idea came from other school systems. "We try to look around and see what's working and what has had success in other areas," said Hill.

ACT consists of an LEA member, law enforcement representative, school security representative and a mental health provider, that would reduce potential risks before they result in harm.

It's an extra layer of safety that Hill believes is necessary.

"That really is safety, our number one goal in our schools even before education we have got to keep our kids safe," Hill said.

School board members anticipate it to pass both readings and take effect before the end of the year.

RELATED: Tennessee teen suicide rate slowly increasing, experts want people to know help is available