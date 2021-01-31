Knox County Schools move online ahead of expected wintry weather

In-person students will return to their buildings on Tuesday, Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified, according to KCS.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said it will move to online learning on Monday, Feb. 1, due to expected wintry weather and the potential for hazardous road conditions.

All students should log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day, according to KCS. Instructional personnel will work remotely, and central office staff will report as usual.

In-person students will return to their buildings on Tuesday, Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified, according to KCS.

Officials said the district made the decision with student and staff safety in mind.