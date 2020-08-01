KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools officials today gave more details about a new vaping policy.

The policy takes effect on Jan. 13. It includes a zero-tolerance policy for vaping THC, resulting in a 180-day suspension with alternative placement. It also includes fees of up to $164.

Knox County Schools executives said the new policy is meant to be preventative. It includes new resources meant to educate kids about health risks associated with vaping -- a trend they said has grown exponentially.

"Vaping's really escalated in the last 2 years," Secondary Executive Director Danny Trent said. "We've not seen that much in cigarettes or tobacco, we've seen vaping."

Trent said the new policy includes interventions and educational videos for students who've been caught vaping at school.

"Most of this is about prevention and keeping kids safe," Trent said.

EARLIER: Knox County Schools creates new vaping policy aimed at curbing e-cigarette usage

The punitive parts of the policy include suspensions and fees. Students caught vaping nicotine for the first time will be cited $117 for court costs. They'll receive a two-day suspension and be required to spend a day learning about nicotine dependence.

Then, Trent said, they'll give a presentation or write a paper for their parent or guardian and a staff member.

Penalties are higher for second offenses. Students' court cost will be increased to $164 and they'll receive a four-day suspension. On the third offense, students face a disciplinary hearing that could result in a five to 10-day suspension.

RELATED: 'Vast majority' of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

"It's a reflective process, one where we're engaging with the family," Trent said.

Trent said as of Dec. 19, schools had reported between 350 and 360 vaping incidents this school year. He said 79 of those were at middle schools, 275 were in high schools and 39 involved THC.

The school system's new strategies include flyers, pamphlets, and other resources for students and parents, Trent said. It also includes preventative events like the Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 Youth Summit.

Trent said in the Youth Summit events, over 200 middle school students and over 200 high school students will learn about vaping prevention. Those students, he said, will go back to their schools and educate their peers.

RELATED: Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

RELATED: FDA raises minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21