KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools are planning to hold graduation in mid-June, officials said in a meeting on Wednesday.

School superintendent Bob Thomas announced they would plan to hold graduation in the middle of June, and that the plan had support from Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs.

The current plan said ceremonies would be held June 8-19 and that they would be announcing more soon.

Thomas added that they understood not all guests would feel comfortable attending in person, so the graduation would be livestreamed.

The plans could also change depending on how the county needs to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

