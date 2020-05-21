Knox County Schools proposing $4.4 million in cuts to FY21 budget

The majority of those cuts, $1.8 million, comes from a proposal to eliminate 20 positions in the central office and systemwide.

Next week the Knox County Board of Education is planning to vote on a revised budget for the upcoming fiscal year that is proposing $4.4 million in cuts.

Knox County school leaders met Thursday to discuss the proposed budget. The preliminary budget is set at $503.8 million for the 2021 fiscal year, down from $506.7 million in 2020.

$4 million in step increases and $3.5 million in fixed increases are still included to pay raises and add new positions, however the revised budget for 2021 is also proposing $4.4 million in cuts to base costs.

The majority of those cuts, $1.8 million, would come from a proposal to eliminate 20 positions in the central office and systemwide.

Another $700,000 would come from 5-day furloughs for yearly employees. This would not affect non-supervisory positions such as custodians or maintenance, but would reduce yearly employees' 255-day contracts by 5 days.

Another $1 million would be cut from school allocations that supplement costs for supplies and materials, which is a reduction of 50%.

Other cuts being proposed include reducing contracted services, shaving costs on pre-k programs, and reducing funding for professional development programs next year.