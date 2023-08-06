KCS to vote on policy changes to public forum during Thursday meeting, policy to allow 'private practitioners'

The proposal would require anyone who wants to speak during public comment to contact KCS by 4 p.m. the business day before a scheduled meeting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is meeting Thursday to discuss and vote on several proposed policy changes. One proposal would change how people sign up to speak during public comment sessions during meetings. There are also proposals to implement a new sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination policy and change how much school bus services are paid.

"The purpose of Public Forum is to provide the public with the opportunity to comment on matters that are germane to the items on the agenda for the meeting," the proposal says. "Public comment at work sessions, called meetings, and other special meetings will be limited to items on the agenda."

It would also require anyone who wants to speak at meetings to contact the Board Secretary no later than 4 p.m. on the business day before a scheduled meeting. They will be required to give their name, contact information, address and the topic they want to speak about.

People will be able to talk about any topic related to education, except for personnel matters, during regular meetings.

They will also discuss whether to implement a new sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination policy. The policy would apply to all Knox County School students, district employees, and other third parties.

It would include specific definitions for discrimination, formal complaints and sexual harassment as defined in Title IX. Any survivors of sexual harassment, or their parents or guardians, would be able to report them to their school's principal, Title IX Coordinator or a building-level administrator. It would also allow for anonymous reports, but disciplinary action would not be able to be taken based solely on an anonymous report.

It would also require KCS to create a Title IX grievance procedure to resolve complaints.

Finally, KCS will vote on a policy that allows mental health providers to provide students with mental health services during the school day if their parents request it. Outside providers would only be able to provide services during the school day with approval from the KCS Supervisor of Health Services.

The services would not be considered a part of the student's educational program and would need to be paid for by the parent or guardian. It also specifies services through the policy do not apply to, or supersede, determinations in IEP/504 teams. It would also need to not disrupt "the education of the student or his/her peers."

"A service will be deemed a 'medical requirement' if adequate documentation from a licensed professional in the field of the service to be provided deems the service necessary for the student," the proposed policy says.

A Knox County mom who has a sixth grader with autism says that having a therapist has helped make her son a better learner.

"It changed from him not being able to sit still and learn to now being able to talk with him and have a full conversation, and being able for him to say how he's feeling because before he wasn't able to. So it has made tremendous progress," said Jennifer Rose.

She also began a Facebook group that has grown to have over 150 pro-therapy parents.

The services included in the policy can include ones from psychologists, speech-language pathologists, music therapists, physical therapists, board-certified behavior analysts or social workers.

Private practitioners would need to carry a certification of commercial liability insurance and will need to go through and pay for a TBI criminal background check. To have a private provider on school grounds during the day, they would need to go through an 11-step process, listed below.

Parent/Guardian submit a request to the Supervisor of Health Services. Parent/Guardian submits a medical release. Parent/Guardian submits documentation from licensed medical provider stating necessity of services and rationale for provision of services during the school hours. Parent/Guardian submits proof of insurance or acknowledgement of financial responsibility. Parent/Guardian submits consent form. Provider submits proof of insurance. Provider submits background check information. Provider submits proof of appropriate certification. Provider submits confidentiality agreement. Provider submits service agreement. Parent/Guardian and provider must update the above information and receive renewed authorization annually.

The policy changes will be voted on first reading.

They will also consider changes to their agreement with school bus services, increasing the base daily rate for drivers and their monthly pay rates. Under the new agreement, school bus services of between 65 and 72 seats would get a base daily rate of $265, up from $259. Services transporting 78 students would get rates of $295, with the pay increasing to $306 when taking 84 students. Services taking 90 students would get daily rates of $310.