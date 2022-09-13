'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

Knox County Schools said it will discuss the state's 2022 achievement data and what the district is doing to accelerate academic growth on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state achievement data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year.

The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance in several areas, including grade band success rates, rates of students chronically out of school, performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment, and graduation rates.

Districts can receive one of five rankings: Exemplary, Advancing, Satisfactory, Marginal, and In Need of Improvement.

Knox, Anderson, Claiborne and Sevier counties were among the seven districts in the state that found themselves in the lowest tier of "In Need of Improvement," which means those districts had scored in the bottom 5% of all Tennessee districts last school year.

However, this data should be taken with a grain of salt -- because some of the performance areas were affected by COVID-19, particularly chronically absent students. The state uses this data to determine if it needs to intervene and place low-performing schools under the state's Achievement School District to accelerate improvement, but this year's report is being used just to identify schools in need of extra state and federal funding.

The state said it will not produce letter grades to schools during this accountability cycle due to the continued impact COVID had on schools.

Following Monday's report, Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk announced a news conference for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the district's achievement designation and what it's doing to accelerate academic growth in the wake of COVID-19.

Most schools in the state were either "advancing" or

"satisfactory." Some East Tennessee schools found themselves in the highest performing districts in the state, including Athens, Etowah, Newport and Greeneville city schools, Greene and Meigs county schools, and the Tennessee Schools for the Deaf.