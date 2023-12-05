Knox Co. Schools Region 5 strategic plan includes community meetings, increasing bilingual teachers

Knox County Schools historically did not have a "clear vision of success" for the region, which covers Austin-East Magnet High School, Fulton High Shool and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced a new plan meant to improve its Region 5 schools. Historically, KCS said it had not "articulated a clear vision of success" for its schools in the region.

They said students in Region 5 have continued to perform behind peers in academic achievement as well as college and career readiness. They said 62 graduates out of 314 from Austin-East Magnet High School and Fulton High School were considered prepared for college or a career.

They said while developing the strategic plan they spoke with more than 130 students, 53 teachers, 15 faith leaders, ten public officials, six higher education leaders, 18 non-profit leaders, 54 families, 14 principals and nine business owners. They said family focus groups were conducted in English, Spanish, Swahili and Kirundi.

They said they found that 72% of students wanted more guest speakers and career opportunities, and 23% of students feel their schools' behavior system helps them. They also said 96% of Region 5 teachers asked for differentiated professional development.

They also said 100% of community leaders said there was a need for high-quality teachers who understand students' cultural contexts.

After those interviews, they said that they created "The Region 5 Way." It details a five-year plan focused on establishing high academic expectations, improving retention and recruitment of educators, creating career and college pathways for all students, developing systems to meet children's needs holistically and establishing partnerships with families and community members.

Region 5's schools are listed below.

Elementary Schools

Beaumont Magnet Academy

Belle Morris Elementary

Christenberry Elementary

Green Magnet Academy

Lonsdale Elementary

Maynard Elementary

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy

Spring Hill Elementary

Middle Schools

Holston Middle

Vine Magnet Middle

Whittle Springs Middle

High Schools

Austin East Magnet High

Fulton High

KCS plans to hold community meetings at 5:30 p.m. on different days to discuss the new Region 5 plan. They will be held at Austin-East Magnet High School on May 15, May 16 at Lonsdale Elementary and May 18 at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy. They said two or more board members could be present at the meetings.

They said that through the plan they hope at least 80% of third-graders would be approaching grade-level standards in ELA and at least 60% of eighth-graders approach standards in math.

They also said all Region 5 educators would receive extended contracts with additional pay, and they hoped to make sure at least 25% of new teachers in the region would be either bilingual or teachers of color. They also said they hoped to make sure all schools in Region 5 reach an average daily attendance rate of at least 93%.