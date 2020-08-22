Knox County Schools releases letter for families, welcoming students and outlining safety measures

Students will return to school Monday, with changes to schools' normal operations to protect kids and staff from COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Aug. 24, Knox County students will return to school. The year will be different as officials implement new safety measures to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Officials sent a letter to Knox County families Friday about what they can expect when they return to school. Officials said that students will be required to wear a mask while in school, as well as staff. They will also practice social distancing whenever possible and have temperature checks.

However, officials said it's important to recognize that there will likely be positive tests at many schools during the semester. Officials said that Knox County Schools and the health department are working together to implement contact tracing when people in schools test positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they will notify the Knox County Health Department if they become aware of a student or employee testing positive. The health department will also conduct contact tracing and notify people in schools who were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In the letter, officials also said they must comply with state and federal mandates including the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), as well as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Due to that, officials said they can only share limited data.