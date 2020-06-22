Knox County Schools reopening task force to meet for first time Monday

The task force has nine members including parents, business owners, a pastor, a UT professor of education and others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools closed classrooms and moved classes online towards the end of the last school year, due to the coronavirus. Now, the district is making plans for the next school year.

Administrators created the task force to help decide how to approach the 2020-2021 school year. Members of the task force were recommended by the school board, and the group will meet for the first time Monday to discuss data the district collected from online surveys and other sources.

They will discuss the data during the first of two scheduled meetings. Then, they will give the board feedback on its reopening plans on July 8.

"Our hope is to return to an in-person school setting in the fall," Superintendant Bob Thomas said in a release.

There are nine members of the task force — 4 parents, 2 business owners, a pastor, a University of Tennessee professor of education and a school administrator. It is led by Dr. Jerry Askew, the president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits.

There are no Knox County teachers on the reopening task force. A full list of members is below.

District 1: Rev. Sam Brown, Pastor at Logan Temple

District 2: Joan Grim, University of Tennessee Theory & Practice in Teacher Education

District 3: Melanie Craig, PTSO Board Member

District 4: Jonathon Fortner, President of Sequoyah Elementary Foundation

District 5: Susie Carr, KCS Parent and PTSO Board Member

District 6: Michelle Pickler, Community and School Volunteer

District 7: Rob Cummings, KCS Parent and School Administrator

District 8: Steve Hunley, Publisher and Local Business Owner

District 9: Brannan Gillenwater, KCS Parent and Local Business Owner.

"I would love it if we were a part of the planning of it as well because we will understand how all of this will be implemented," Christy Bruchey said, a first-grade teacher.

Officials with Knox County Schools said they will have focus groups with teachers involved, and that there will be online surveys.

The task force will meet again on June 29, before giving feedback on the plans on July 8. Thomas said he will use information from the task force to make a recommendation to the Board of Education on July 15.