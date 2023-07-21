KCS celebrates graduation of newest class of school security officers

The officers were trained over eight weeks on keeping children safe as they return to school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said the newest class of school security officers graduated from training on Friday. They spent eight weeks training on ways to keep children safe as they return to school.

Superintendent Jon Rysewyk and Representative Tim Burchett (R - Tenn.) appeared to celebrate the graduation. The graduation was held at South-Doyle Middle School and started at 6 p.m.

Twelve school security officers were photographed at the graduation ceremony in uniform. They will join the Knox County Schools Security Division as school resource officers. Their training is based on the state's curriculum for Police Officers' Standards and Training, according to KCS.