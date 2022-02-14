KCS superintendent finalist withdraws from search process

On Monday, Feb. 14, the district said one of its three finalists, Kirk Shrum, was withdrawing from the search process.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for the next Knox County Schools superintendent is down to two candidates.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the district said one of its three finalists, Kirk Shrum, was withdrawing from the search process. Shrum is the Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools, in McDonough, Ga.

He was one of three finalists who were scheduled to participate later this week in a community meeting and interview process as part of the KCS superintendent search, according to a release.

The remaining candidates are:

Dr. Linda Cash, Director of Schools, Bradley County Schools, in Cleveland, Tenn.

Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Knox County Schools

Cash and Rysewyk are expected to participate in a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, at Bearden High School, 8352 Kingston Pike, according to the district. The meeting will be open to the public, and community members can submit questions for the candidates using this link.