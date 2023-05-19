KCS: Around 1,600 students scored below proficiency line in Knox Co. on TCAP exam

Knox County Schools said they received test data from the state late Friday evening.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools said that around 1,600 third-grade, non-exempt students scored below the threshold on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program.

The results of this test determine whether or not a third-grade student is meeting grade-level expectations. Those that score "approaching" or "below" grade level expectations, by law are at risk of retention. To avoid retention, students can retake the test, enroll in summer school or advance to the fourth grade with a tutor assigned to them.

KCS said that students scoring below the proficiency line would be eligible for a retake starting Monday, May 22. They said parents and guardians of students who qualified for a retake were notified Monday evening and will have until Sunday, May 21, to opt in.

"Students whose highest score receives a designation of “approaching” or “below” will be required to participate in a summer learning camp and/or tutoring next school year to progress to the next grade," they said.

They said that parents will receive a notification of their student's status and the recommended next steps on May 26. They said they did not receive testing data from the Tennessee Department of Education until late Friday evening.

In the case of the TCAP, as per the law passed in July 2022, a student's grades throughout the year do not come into play. It is specifically based on their score for the standardized test.