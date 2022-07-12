KCS votes on third-grade retention law resolution, mental health counselors and playgrounds during meeting

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting was filled with a variety of different topics, ranging from mental health services and to a new state law.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools met to discuss and vote on a packed agenda Wednesday evening. The agenda included a resolution that would formally ask the legislature to reconsider a new state law that could hold third-grade students back if they don't meet expectations on a state English test.

There were also discussions about playgrounds in Knox County Schools, and how to create a team to review applications for charter schools in the district. They also approved a contract with the McNabb Center to provide mental health counselors across the district, and a counselor to handle mental health crises among students.

The Knox County Board of Education approved a $1.835 million contract with the McNabb Center that provides more mental health counselors in schools. The contract species the center would provide a mental health counselor for 35 secondary schools and a single crisis counselor to serve the entire district.

The center estimated that it would cost $50,000 per year for each counselor, and $85,000 per year for the district's crisis counselor.

The contract starts on Jan. 1, 2023, and will end on the last day of December 2023. It could be extended for four additional years, one year at a time. The contract also said the mental health services would be funded with federal ESSER money.

Currently, the McNabb Center services 24 middle and high schools in the district; however, the new contract will give them even more coverage.

"This grant will actually allow us to expand and put one individual in each school to be able to provide mental health services for individuals in that same school. So no longer will, we have to have one mental health counselor that provides services for two separate schools," said Mary Katsikas, with the Mcnabb Center.

KCS said it will provide a counseling-friendly space within each school for the McNabb Center's employees. Services will also be available to students regardless of their ability to pay.

Counselors would need to have a master's degree at a minimum, according to the contract. The McNabb Center said it expected 90% of students will have a reduction in psychiatric hospitalizations, and 80% will maintain passing academic performance through the partnership.

Playgrounds at Schools Across Knox County

This agenda item was brought to the board to start a conversation about how to fund repairs and maintenance of existing playgrounds at schools across the county, and how to find the money for new playgrounds.

Some members, like Jennifer Owen emphasized the importance of playgrounds in children's development.

"Play is how children learn. Play is how children learn to work together. Play is how children learn to get along. Not providing that opportunity in every way we possibly can is really counter to what we should be doing here," Owen said.

Susan Horn, a board member, emphasized that there were many priorities on their agenda.

"I am not opposed to looking at playground funding, and I think we should, but I think we need to make sure we're doing it comprehensively," she said. "I would that it makes sense to add it to a new build, and put that in the capital plan."

She said she spoke with Superintendent Jon Rysekwyk about which projects would need to be prioritized. She also said that at a minimum, she would want to add to the Northwest Knox County school currently being built.

Board Chair Kristy Kristi emphasized many other needs the school district has.

"We have portables without restroom facilities. I mean, if we're going to dip into this many, you know, I don't know that. I want to say across borders should all go to playgrounds," Kristi said.

However, she said Lonsdale and Adrian Burnett schools would not be her top priority. Those schools previously had playgrounds, according to the board's meeting, but they were destroyed for construction. Jennifer Owen, a board member, said she believed it was the board's policy to rebuild playgrounds if they were destroyed.

"So, I do not understand why they do not have a playground because clearly, they had a playground and now they don't, so we should have replaced their playground and I don't understand why that was not part of that bill," said Owen.

Rysewyk later said that Lonsdale and has a playground that is not currently accessible because of construction, and Adrian Burnett's playground was destroyed.

Betsy Henderson also said she believed playgrounds in schools were an equity issue, saying there were schools that may not qualify for some funding while others may have funds available to upkeep their playgrounds.

They did not take any specific action on the issue, ending the discussion. However, Daniel Watson said he planned to later bring a proposal on the issue in a future meeting.

The Knox County Board of Education voted to send a resolution to the state legislature asking them to reconsider a new law that could hold students back if they do not meet expectations on state tests.

"I just want to also make sure that the public understands that even if we approve this resolution that the decision does not weigh in our hands, it's the legislature, so you need to contact your legislators," said board member, Susan Horn from District 5.

If they perform poorly on the tests, they would need to go to summer school or go through tutoring in order to move on to the next grade.

The resolution also says that retention and promotion issues need to be made by staff at schools, in coordination with the student's parents or guardians. They said these decisions are made considering the student's unique education needs. They listed seven specific aspects of a student's education that they consider when deciding on whether to advance a student.

