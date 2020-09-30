Knox County Schools to continue in-person classes, virtual learning during spring semester

Families that want to switch their learning model – from virtual to in-person instruction, or from in-person to virtual – must do so between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said it will continue to offer two learning options in the semester that begins on Jan. 5.

Students have the option between in-person, on-campus instruction with additional safety measures or they can enroll in the virtual learning program, according to the district.

KCS said if families are happy with their current learning model, they do not need to do anything. Families that want to switch their learning model – from virtual to in-person instruction, or from in-person to virtual – must do so between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6.

Families will be able to change their learning model using an online form, according to KCS.

The district said more details about that process will be released very soon. In the meantime, families are asked to spend the next few weeks thinking about what option will work best for their needs.