Knox County Schools to continue mask policy until Aug. 1

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Superintendent Bob Thomas said that Knox County schools would continue its mask policy, even after Governor Bill Lee announced an end to statewide public health orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, C-240, requires students in kindergarten through 12th grade, employees and visitors to wear a mask while in school. They are also required to wear a mask while riding school-provided transportation, specifically covering the nose and mouth.

Thomas said that the policy would continue unless the school board abandons the policy, or the Tennessee Department of Health follows the governor's changes. The policy is set to sunset and end on August 1.

"Our board approved a face-covering policy, and that policy is scheduled to sunset on August 1st, but now what we are doing is follow that policy which does require face masks," Thomas said.

However, he said that the district could change its stance on the mask policy in the next 24 or 48 hours, as organizations continue determining their policy for once the public health orders end.