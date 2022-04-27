Knox County Schools to discuss approving $591.5 million budget on Wednesday

The budget would include a 4% pay increase for certified and classified employees, and an 8% pay increase for custodians and educational assistants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Education leaders in Knox County will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to best allocate around $591.5 million in funds.

Leaders proposed spending $24.1 million on pay increases for the school systems' employees. Certified and classified employees could see a 4% increase in their paychecks, while custodians, educational assistants and school clerical positions could get an 8% raise.

There would also be plans for periodic increases to employee pay rates, according to the proposed budget.

They also proposed spending $6.2 million more to hire more teachers as they say schools see significant increases in enrollment. They would also use the money to fill positions at virtual schools that are no longer eligible to receive federal funding.

There was $6.1 million also proposed for building new facilities at Adrian-Burnett Elementary, Lonsdale Elementary and for building a new school in the northwest part of Knox County.

Around $5.1 million more would go to hiring more special education teachers based on the requirements of Individualized Educational Plans. They also proposed hiring more support roles for English Language Learners, assistants to help struggling students and nurses. the money would also go towards hiring more facilitators, school counselors and social workers.

The school system also said it would spend $1.6 million more on student transportation meant to help bus owners hire and retain drivers. Meanwhile. they would spend an additional $1.4 million to support security officers, purchase more safety equipment and purchase information aggregation software.