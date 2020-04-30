KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After schools closed and classes moved to at-home learning, Knox County Schools officials will discuss giving every student the technology they need to study away from the classroom during the next school year.

The board of education will discuss a proposal to give Chromebooks for every K-12 student, and a Windows or Apple laptop for every staff member, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Officials estimated that the plan would cost around $7 million.

Officials suggested using money from the federal CARES Act to fund the proposal in a draft of the plan. They also said that the devices would be replaced on a 5-year cycle and that even though students could use the devices to study in a classroom, they would be intended for at-home learning.

The CARES Act gives funds and other kinds of assistance to organizations impacted by the spread of coronavirus. It established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which local governments can use to help recover from the outbreak of COVID-19.

RELATED: 'Payment has arrived': Stimulus letters from Trump appear in mailboxes

"In order to prepare for the future where off-site instruction for students may be needed, Knox County Schools is proposing a plan to provide a device for every student, grades K-12, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year," officials said in the plan.

The Board of Education will electronically meet on May 6 at 5 p.m. for a work session, and then again on May 13 at 5 p.m. for a regular session.

RELATED: TN Dept. of Education announces $1 million IDEA Technology Partnership Grant

RELATED: East Tennessee schools announce closures for rest of school year, following recommendation from Governor Bill Lee