Knox County Schools to hire around 50 new educators to support special education students

Officials said the new openings will include teachers, teaching assistants, interpreters and psychologists.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new fiscal year starts, leaders in Knox County Schools want to start it off by supporting students. They said they expected to hire more than 50 new positions across the district to help students in special education programs.

The new openings include teachers, teaching assistants, interpreters and psychologists. Some positions will serve multiple schools and work with several students, such as psychologists and interpreters. However, other positions will work with one specific school.

The new positions are meant to ensure that the district serves all students and helps everyone succeed, regardless of their needs.

"It indicates that Knox County Schools is committed to giving our community the school system deserves, which would be a school system that has the tools it needs to help support students," said Jason Myers, the director of student support.

Officials said there will be 53 new positions opened in total, and they will be available across the district. Anyone who wants to apply for one can do so online.