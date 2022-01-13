Knox County Schools to hold information session on Friday about virtual learning options for 2022-2023

The information session will be held on Jan. 14 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at the Sarah Simpson Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Educators with Knox County Schools said parents will have a chance to learn about virtual learning options for students on Friday at the Sarah Simpson Center.

They said the event will be from 2 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. and will cover the district virtual schools for elementary, middle and high school students. They also said online interest forms were available for anyone who could not make the session.

The forms ask parents and guardians to fill out some basic information about the student and contact information for the parent. The district will then reach out to the parent to discuss virtual learning options, according to the forms. There are separate forms for elementary, middle and high school students.

All three are listed below:

Virtual learning was not available for kindergarten students in the 2021-2022 school year. Students who were accepted into a virtual school were also unenrolled from their base school and enrolled in the online school. So, they were not able to participate in extra-curricular activities at their former school.