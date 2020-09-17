Knox County Schools to review suicide prevention policies in schools

A proposal would remove law enforcement from the "assessment and care" team. The board is expected to vote in October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools added a new item to their agenda on Wednesday: suicide prevention.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on a proposal to change the current suicide prevention policy and remove law enforcement members from schools' Assessment and Care Teams. Members of the schools' administration and psychologist staff will be on the team, according to the proposal.

Officials said that the team works to reduce the amount of risk for students in need of mental health care. They are expected to vote on the proposal in October.