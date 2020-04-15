Knox County Schools announced Wednesday that it would close for the rest of the year, until May 21.

Governor Bill Lee recommended schools close for the rest of the school year during his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday. However, the announcement was not a mandate. It is up to school districts to decide on whether to follow his recommendation.

Officials with KCS said that educational resources would be available through the week of May 11. Meals would also continue to be distributed through the end of the school year.

The school district also announced that they developed a new grading plan for students after they were sent home and schools closed in March. The plan will be announced on Thursday, April 16, according to officials with the school district.

Knox County Schools also developed a "KCS@Home" online resource, to help students continuing learning while staying at home.

Governor Lee also announced that he would create a task force to help at-risk students who may depend on resources from their schools. The task force will check on students to deliver meals, lessons and to make sure they stay safe.

