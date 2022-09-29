Knox County students decorate steel beam to be used in construction of new school

Students from Ball Camp Elementary, Hardin Valley Elementary and Karms Elementary put handprints on the steel beam using different colors of paint.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Deep in the walls of a new school being built in Northwest Knox County, behind new classrooms filled with books and papers, the colorful markings of students from three other schools will be there. They won't be visible, but that does not mean they're any less special.

On Thursday, students from Ball Camp Elementary, Karns Elementary and Hardin Valley Elementary schools had the chance to decorate a steel beam. The beam will be used in the construction of a new school in Knox County.

The students placed handprints on the beam using a variety of paint colors. Faculty and staff also joined in, placing their own handprints on the steel beam.

The steam beam was taken from school to school throughout the day, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Ball Camp Elementary. Education leaders also said that the event was sponsored by The Christman Company, which is also building the school.

Recently, education leaders decided to increase the budget for building the new school by around $1 million due to unexpected issues with the underground stormwater detention system, and due to supply chain issues.

In April, they set aside around $6.1 million of the school system's budget to build the new school.