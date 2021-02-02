Knox County teacher resigns, 'investigations' underway

Alicia Sharp taught at Carter High School. She left May 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County high school teacher has abruptly resigned as the system conducts what it says are "investigations."

Alicia Sharp taught English at Carter High School. She resigned May 12, records show.

"We are unable to comment because investigations are ongoing," a statement from Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington reads.

On her resignation form, there's a checkmark next to "Other" for reasons, with no further explanation, records show.

Her time with the system dates to 2019, records show.